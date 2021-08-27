Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $1,849,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 32,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 29,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.49. 191,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,032,133. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $482.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

