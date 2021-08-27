FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) and Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) and FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 FutureFuel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Artius Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.11%. FutureFuel has a consensus price target of $1.20, indicating a potential downside of 85.06%. Given Artius Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than FutureFuel.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artius Acquisition and FutureFuel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artius Acquisition N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A FutureFuel $204.51 million 1.72 $46.56 million N/A N/A

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than Artius Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Artius Acquisition and FutureFuel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artius Acquisition N/A 427.92% 2.95% FutureFuel 3.22% 1.95% 1.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Artius Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of FutureFuel shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of FutureFuel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products. The company was founded by Lee E. Mikles and Paul Anthony Novelly on August 12, 2005 and is headquartered in St Louis, MO.

