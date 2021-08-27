FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.85. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNS. Desjardins upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

BNS opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.43. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after buying an additional 18,511,721 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,393,000 after buying an additional 4,000,442 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after buying an additional 2,901,055 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after buying an additional 1,667,525 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after buying an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

