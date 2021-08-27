FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for ANTA Sports Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ANTA Sports Products’ FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.68.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.