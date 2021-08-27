FY2021 Earnings Forecast for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Issued By Cormark

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.66. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NA. CIBC raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$104.50.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$99.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$95.01. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$62.50 and a one year high of C$100.42. The company has a market cap of C$33.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.