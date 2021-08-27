FY2021 Earnings Forecast for PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Issued By SVB Leerink

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for PureTech Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($4.98) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.88). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for PureTech Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($5.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.22) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PRTC opened at $49.00 on Friday. PureTech Health has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,450.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

