FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Issued By Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.78. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.94.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$132.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.81. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$90.75 and a 12 month high of C$134.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,732. Insiders have sold a total of 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

