FY2021 EPS Estimates for 21Vianet Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of 21Vianet Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.