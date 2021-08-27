FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Boosted by Analyst (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $12.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.84.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CSFB upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$141.15.

BMO opened at C$127.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$126.62. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$75.92 and a 12-month high of C$132.35. The stock has a market cap of C$82.74 billion and a PE ratio of 14.01.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

