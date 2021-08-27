FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Raised by Analyst

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kadant in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE KAI opened at $202.28 on Friday. Kadant has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.65.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,917 shares of company stock worth $730,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth approximately $47,313,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,124,000 after buying an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,356,000 after buying an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,126,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

