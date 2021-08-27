FY2021 EPS Estimates for Photronics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Photronics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21. Photronics has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $879.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Strs Ohio grew its position in Photronics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 34,171.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Photronics by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 159,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $245,130 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

