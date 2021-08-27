FY2022 Earnings Forecast for FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Issued By Piper Sandler

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FTC Solar in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

FTCI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.92.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

