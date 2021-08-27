FY2022 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $9.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.23. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2023 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

NYSE:BBY opened at $118.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.02. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,539 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 147,460 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 172.4% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,335 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,820.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.