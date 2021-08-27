FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Cut by Analyst

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hays in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

HAYPY stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.42. Hays has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

