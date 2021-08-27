FY2022 EPS Estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Reduced by Analyst

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Health and Happiness has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $4.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

