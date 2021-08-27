Fyooz (FYZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $720,999.81

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $720,999.81 and approximately $98,224.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00752082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00100133 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

