G-III Apparel Group (GIII) to Release Earnings on Thursday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GIII opened at $30.27 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 3.02.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIII. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

