Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) Stock Position Trimmed by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,485 shares during the quarter. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF makes up 7.3% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 62.72% of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF worth $74,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 115,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDMA opened at $31.74 on Friday. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.96.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.