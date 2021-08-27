Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $8.80 on Friday. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

GAMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

