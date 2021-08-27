GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,046,033 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 37.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 134,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 61.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 81,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

