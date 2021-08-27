Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stake Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,933 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI opened at $48.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.07. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLPI. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.