Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.59

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 16253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCI. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $945.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gannett by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gannett by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Gannett by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Gannett by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

