Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Garmin by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Garmin by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN stock opened at $172.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.32. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $175.20. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,738 shares of company stock valued at $21,759,207. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

