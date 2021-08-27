Gateway Advisory LLC Acquires 711 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.0% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NYSE NKE opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.54. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.