Gateway Advisory LLC Increases Stake in IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI)

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,733,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. IQ Real Return ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gateway Advisory LLC owned 88.89% of IQ Real Return ETF worth $47,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:CPI opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45. IQ Real Return ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $27.62.

IQ Real Return ETF Company Profile

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

