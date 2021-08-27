Gateway Advisory LLC Takes $3.96 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,000. Caterpillar makes up about 0.8% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 700.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $211.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

