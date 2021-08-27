GCN Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $84,449.58 and approximately $8.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.00358513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.