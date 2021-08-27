GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.24% of GDS worth $35,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth about $181,954,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth about $104,151,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after buying an additional 830,448 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after buying an additional 803,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded down $5.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.20. 4,994,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,155. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. GDS’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

