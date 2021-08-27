Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Generac by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,815,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.19.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $427.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $457.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.