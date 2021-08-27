Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $11,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $427.47 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.19.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.