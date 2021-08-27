Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $11,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $427.47 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.19.
In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
