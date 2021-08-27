General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Up 272.2% in August

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 272.2% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 106.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 187,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 96,539 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 664.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 61,002 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 143.3% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 103,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 60,775 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 261.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 37,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GAM opened at $44.36 on Friday. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.53.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.