General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.25% of General Dynamics worth $129,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

NYSE GD traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $199.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $201.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

