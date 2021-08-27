General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, July 23rd. assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

GE opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.59. The firm has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.