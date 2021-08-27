General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,024,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.66% of General Mills worth $245,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Mills by 30.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in General Mills by 285.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 971,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,595,000 after acquiring an additional 719,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in General Mills by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after acquiring an additional 594,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $57.40. 40,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,129. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

