GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $98,616.62 and $339.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 70.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,843,499 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

