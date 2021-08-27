Genmab A/S Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 813 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 540% compared to the typical volume of 127 call options.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Genmab A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,755,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after buying an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 57,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Genmab A/S by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after buying an additional 222,776 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMAB opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.37.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

