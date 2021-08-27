Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Shares Down 3.9%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 39,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Gentera from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $0.57 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

