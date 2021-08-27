GeoCoin (GEO) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $642.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00055632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.09 or 0.00356024 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,128.76 or 0.99896741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00041968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00068527 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

