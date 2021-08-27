Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $90.19

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €90.19 ($106.11) and traded as high as €90.25 ($106.18). Gerresheimer shares last traded at €89.20 ($104.94), with a volume of 54,471 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on GXI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.07 ($117.73).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.19.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.