GigInternational1 (NASDAQ:GIWWU) Trading Down 1.7%

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 111,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 94,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18.

Get GigInternational1 alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GigInternational1 during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GigInternational1 during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GigInternational1 during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in GigInternational1 during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GigInternational1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigInternational1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.