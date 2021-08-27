Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $693.80 Million

Analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to report sales of $693.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $703.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $684.00 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $602.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,416,000 after buying an additional 402,713 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

