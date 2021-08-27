Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.77 Million

Brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to announce $34.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.49 million to $35.10 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $33.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $138.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $139.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $149.05 million, with estimates ranging from $147.10 million to $151.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOD shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis raised their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

