GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after buying an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after purchasing an additional 526,006 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,335,000 after purchasing an additional 193,847 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,190,000 after buying an additional 570,128 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.35. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.