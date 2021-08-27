Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,313 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Global Blue Group worth $20,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,270,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,200,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,753,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,214. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

