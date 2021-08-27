Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Global Care Capital stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05. Global Care Capital has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.42.

About Global Care Capital

Global Care Capital, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of early stage financing to private and public companies as well as medical cannabis pharmaceutical companies. Its portfolio include Katexco and ReFormation Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

