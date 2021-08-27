Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the July 29th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Global Self Storage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 652,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis upped their price objective on Global Self Storage from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

SELF opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

