Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Up 182.4% in August

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 182.4% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNSR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after acquiring an additional 333,790 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after buying an additional 195,471 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,836,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1,403.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 132,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 123,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,533,000.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.