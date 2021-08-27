Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,503 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.86% of Global X MLP ETF worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1,024.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 311,828 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 640,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 128,024 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after buying an additional 86,727 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 83.5% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 175,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 79,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,214,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $33.70 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.