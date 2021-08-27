Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 901,500 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the July 29th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,514,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.53. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%.

