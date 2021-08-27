Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Up 292.7% in August

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 292.7% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 153,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned about 16.88% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

QYLG stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

